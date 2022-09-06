The Bossier Night Market is this Saturday

The Bossier Night Market is Saturday September 10th 4pm-9pm at Pierre Bossier Mall! 12 FOOD TRUCKS & 175+ Vendors selling their unique wares. FREE Throws, FREE Admission, FREE Family Fun, 50,000+ Twinkling Lights, Live Music, and FREE Fireworks show at 9pm!

•Freedom Celebration, Market Goods, Unique Food, Free Samples, Shopping, 12+ Local Boutiques, TACOS, Crafts, Farmers Market Goods, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Gifts, Man Made Soap, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Roasted Corn, Vintage, Ceramics, Tamales, Accessories, Shrimp and Gator on a Stick, Spice and Seasoning Blends, 12+ Food Trucks, Metal and Stone Craft, Wreaths, Hunting and Fishing, Kettle Corn, Furniture, Paintings, Retail, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, CBD, Candles, Crochet, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Home Decor, Honey, Coffee, Pizza, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Donuts, Filipino Food, Venezuelan Cuisine, BBQ, Asian, Cajun Cuisine, Free Kids Activities, Face Painting, Balloons, Street Performers, Pony Rides, & Much More!

Free Parking and Pet Friendly

www.BossierNightMarket.com