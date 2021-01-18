The Bossier Night Market returns Saturday, February 13th with a Mardi Gras theme

We are excited to announce that we will have the Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Gemini at this February’s market. Hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday only at Pierre Bossier Mall. 150+ Vendors, 12+ Food Trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids’ activities, and free Bossier swag, beads, and giveaways.



With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, Mardi Gras shopping, 12+ boutiques, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, food trucks, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, hot coffee, cocoa, kids activities, and much more.

This pet-friendly event includes a seating area and free parking. Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall

Join the Facebook event here- https://fb.me/e/3RKKirtOX

Vendors can still apply at Bossier Night Market February (123formbuilder.com)

For vendor or sponsor info or questions visit www.BossierNightMarket.com

Email: bossiernightmarket@gmail.com