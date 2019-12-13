The Bossier Night Market returns this weekend for holiday shoppers

The Bossier Holiday Night Market will return for its third year this weekend.

The Bossier Holiday Night Market is the largest shopping event in the area and will host more than 185 vendors selling everything from wood crafts, jewelry, art, metal and stone craft, wreaths and furniture. There will also be over a dozen food trucks.

Consumers will find many unique gifts, food, and all kinds of treasures that you cannot find anywhere else except at the Bossier Night Market.

Chris Graham, organizer of The Bossier Night Market, notes that shopping at the Night Market means money goes into the pockets of local small businesses and keeps tax dollars at home.

“These markets generate tax revenue differently than the big box stores or anything else in town. They are unique in that way,” Graham said. “Not to mention the thousands of hotel rooms purchased yearly and the money spent at other businesses before or after attending the market.”

He said he ensures that all the events he hosts — such as the Bossier City Farmers Market, Bossier City Makers Fair, and monthly East Bank Market — have this impact.

“Also, it gives vendors an avenue to expand their small business and meet new customers,” he added.

Graham said The Bossier City Farmers Market and the Bossier Night Market act as small business incubators, giving retailers customer feedback on their products.

In fact, there have been a few vendors who started out at the Bossier markets and have since gone on to open store fronts in the local area.

“We have actually had numerous vendors attend our markets that have ended up opening brick and mortar stores. El Cabo Verde, BeauJax’s, and several others now have their products in some of the big box stores,” said Graham.

The Bossier Holiday Night Market is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. at the Pierre Bossier Mall.

Admission to the event and parking are both free. There are free activities for children and free swag and giveaways.