The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is Preparing for the Potential of Severe Winter Weather

With the potential for freezing weather along with precipitation late this weekend into early next week, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is doing all it can to prepare for any weather-related situation that may arise and to maintain our normal level of service to the citizens of Bossier Parish.



Our preparation has included meetings with other governmental agencies in our area to ensure that we are all properly prepared and ready to respond to the multitude of issues that may arise as the result of snow or ice accumulation on roads and bridges.



Sheriff Whittington asks that citizens heed the warnings of state, parish, and city leaders in regard to traveling on roads that may become dangerous as a result of snow and ice. Sheriff Whittington also suggests having your houses prepared for freezing temperatures and precipitation that may cause damage to water pipes and to check on your neighbors if possible.



As always, the men and women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will be ready to serve the citizens of Bossier Parish with Courteous, Professional, and Responsive service.