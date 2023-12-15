The Bossier Sheriff’s Office partners with Bossier Schools and Brookshires to make Christmas brighter in Bossier Parish

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Sheriff Deputies and Posse members gathered at the Viking Drive Substation and

loaded up their units with food boxes that were prepared for the Spirit of Christmas Food Box Drive. The

Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, which is part of the Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing Food Bank,

delivered 400 boxes of food to needy families, just in time for the Christmas holiday.



The food for the donations was donated and collected from 33 Bossier Parish Schools, organizations, and

drop-off sites in the parish. Brookshires Grocery Store of Benton also helped provide food for the drive.



“It is such a pleasure to partner with two great organizations who can be counted on each year to support

this worthy cause,” said Sheriff Whittington.



“I am proud that our students and their families believe in this cause and are so willing to donate every

year,” said Mitch Downey, Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools.



“These donations will go to supply the food pantry with enough supplies for the next six months,” said

Captain Doug Lauter. “We just want to thank all the families and organizations that donated to help the

less fortunate here in our parish.”



Operation Blessing was developed in 1998 the day before Thanksgiving. It is not just a holiday food

program. The program operates year-round. It features a food bank and is staffed by the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office Posse and Auxiliary volunteers. The food bank is a nonprofit corporation that operates

without tax dollars. Its cost is underwritten by area businesses and private citizens who share our

conviction that we are to help those who can’t help themselves.