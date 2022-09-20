THE BRIDGE ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESOURCE CENTER HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL CONFERENCE: “A POSITIVE APPROACH TO DEMENTIA”

The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center will hold the Second
Annual Conference on Alzheimer’s and Dementia on November 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
in Bain Hall at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, presented by The Alta and John
Franks Foundation. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. Admission is $25 per person and the event is
open to all who wish to attend.
Teepa Snow is a world-renowned educator and Master Trainer in the field of dementia. For
over 40 years, she has built an organization, Positive Approach to Care (PAC). The Bridge
Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is excited to bring to you our keynote speaker for our
2022 conference, Beth Nolan, who is a representative from the Teepa Snow organization.
Additional speakers include Meghan Harris, “Coffee & Conversation with Dr. Meghan Harris,”
Dr. Carl Rhoads, “The Habit of Happiness,” Stacey Hand, MA, CVP, “Behavior is Just an
Expression of an Unmet Need,” Elizabeth Disbrow, PhD, “The Latest in Alzheimer’s Research,”
and Evelyn Pryor, MD, “Caring for the Caregiver.”
There will also be chances to view different exhibits during breaks between speakers. These
exhibitors will be in attendance to provide information and resources to those who are
interested.
The goal of the conference is to provide resources, information, and education for family
members, caregivers and professionals caring for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s and other
related dementias. Family caregivers, seniors, students, activity professionals, nurse
practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers, marriage and family
therapists, and others whose lives are affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias are
encouraged to attend.
For additional information and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact The
Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center at (318) 656-4800.
The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center provides a comprehensive support
system for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, healthcare
professionals and first responders by providing in-person education, resources and support
through a centralized service that is continuously expanding to meet the growing needs of the
community. For a detailed list of programs and services, please visit alzbridge.org.