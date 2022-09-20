THE BRIDGE ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESOURCE CENTER HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL CONFERENCE: “A POSITIVE APPROACH TO DEMENTIA”

The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center will hold the Second

Annual Conference on Alzheimer’s and Dementia on November 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

in Bain Hall at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, presented by The Alta and John

Franks Foundation. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. Admission is $25 per person and the event is

open to all who wish to attend.



Teepa Snow is a world-renowned educator and Master Trainer in the field of dementia. For

over 40 years, she has built an organization, Positive Approach to Care (PAC). The Bridge

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is excited to bring to you our keynote speaker for our

2022 conference, Beth Nolan, who is a representative from the Teepa Snow organization.



Additional speakers include Meghan Harris, “Coffee & Conversation with Dr. Meghan Harris,”

Dr. Carl Rhoads, “The Habit of Happiness,” Stacey Hand, MA, CVP, “Behavior is Just an

Expression of an Unmet Need,” Elizabeth Disbrow, PhD, “The Latest in Alzheimer’s Research,”

and Evelyn Pryor, MD, “Caring for the Caregiver.”



There will also be chances to view different exhibits during breaks between speakers. These

exhibitors will be in attendance to provide information and resources to those who are

interested.



The goal of the conference is to provide resources, information, and education for family

members, caregivers and professionals caring for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s and other

related dementias. Family caregivers, seniors, students, activity professionals, nurse

practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers, marriage and family

therapists, and others whose lives are affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias are

encouraged to attend.



For additional information and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact The

Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center at (318) 656-4800.



The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center provides a comprehensive support

system for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, healthcare

professionals and first responders by providing in-person education, resources and support

through a centralized service that is continuously expanding to meet the growing needs of the

community. For a detailed list of programs and services, please visit alzbridge.org.