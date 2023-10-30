THE BRIDGE ALZHEIMER’S & DEMENTIA RESOURCE CENTER LIGHTS THE BAKOWSKI BRIDGE

On Wednesday, November 1, The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is

lighting the Bakowski Bridge of Lights in recognition of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month,

National Caregiver Month, and their 3 rd Annual Conference scheduled for Friday, November 3.

The light show is from dusk to midnight. The light show will include a “chime” on the hour

when the bridge will “dance” and seem to have a “confetti sparkle” for one minute each hour,

in the colors of The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center.



“Lighting the Bakowski Bridge of Lights is a gift from our organization to the community,

especially those impacted by dementia,” stated Paulette Freemen, executive director of The

Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. “The light show will provide community

awareness of Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, to honor those caregivers in our

community, and to celebrate our Third Annual Education Conference on Alzheimer’s and

Dementia.”



The Bakowski Bridge of Lights is an awe-inspiring art installation on the Texas Street

Bridge connecting Shreveport to Bossier City, Louisiana. Originally known as the Texas Street

Bridge, this iconic structure spans the majestic Red River, connecting the heart of downtown

Shreveport with the bustling Bossier City neighborhoods on the other side. On February 22,

2022, the lights were turned on becoming the radiant masterpiece that it is today.



The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center provides education, resources, and

support services for those in our community diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other

related dementias, as well as to their family members and caregivers and to promote

awareness. The organization was created due to the lack of information and support for

individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Programs are now available to benefit clients by

providing a comprehensive support system with the needed education, local resources, and

services. The organization’s outreach extends to the nine parishes in Northwest Louisiana.



The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit

organization. All funds raised by the organization are used to provide services in the Northwest

Louisiana community. Their vision is to create a community where no one affected by

Alzheimer’s and dementia makes the journey alone. For more information on their services or

the education conference, call 318-656-4800 or visit www.alzbridge.org.