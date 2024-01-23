The Commission for Women of Bossier City Announces 2024 Inspiring Women Week Events

The Commission for Women of Bossier City will host its annual Inspiring Women Week (IWW) events from February 28 to March 5, 2024. This year’s events will include a breakfast and a luncheon, both with dynamic and compelling speakers focusing on Aging in the Ark-La-Tex: Impact of an Aging Society. This year the organization will support two non-profit organizations that directly work with our aging population, The Bossier Council on Aging and The Bridge Alzheimer & Dementia Resource Center.

Sgt. Tina Fruge will be the featured speaker for the IWW kick-off breakfast set for Wed., February 28, 2024, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. at Margaritaville’s Bird of Paradise Room. Fruge will speak on fraud alerts and current scams targeting seniors. For the IWW signature luncheon on March 5, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center, IWW will feature a guest panel who will continue the conversation on the Impact of an Aging Society in the Ark-La-Tex. The Honorable Judge Jeff Cox, Tamara Crane, executive director – Bossier Council on Aging; Paulette Freeman, executive director of The Bridge- Alzheimer & Dementia Resource Center and Sandra Franks, United States Air Force Veteran, president of Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex and one of twelve commissioners on the Louisiana Governors Commission for Veterans Affairs Governors Commission.

The general public and businesses are invited to purchase individual tickets, tables of eight, and sponsorships for both events by contacting a commissioner, or by going to the Facebook page for the Commission for Women of Bossier City at https://www.facebook.com/commissionwbc/. Proceeds from both events will provide funds to The Bossier Council on Aging and The Bridge Alzheimer & Dementia Resource Center.

The Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc. was established in 1986 to function as an advocacy agency for women in the Bossier City area. The Commission is comprised of 25 women who volunteer their efforts to promote and further legal, political, economic, and educational opportunities for the advancement of women in the Bossier City area and enhance the quality of life for all area residents dedicating time to examining family and women’s issues in the community.

For more information on these events, IWW, and the Commission for Women of Bossier City, contact Rae Powell, CWBC president at 318-294-4485, Susan East at 318-426-7818 or seast318@aol.com, or Jill Lucero, IWW co-chair at 318-230-6956 or jlucero6956@gmail.com.