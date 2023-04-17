The Community School holds inaugural carnival for special guests and family members

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

To celebrate Autism Awareness Month, the Community School, a division of Holy Angels, hosted their inaugural carnival with activities for Community School students and residents of Holy Angels on Thursday, April 13.

“Holy Angels serves individuals with a broad range of developmental disabilities, including Autism. We celebrate uniqueness while promoting community Integration and socialization. This carnival strengthens relationships with fun for parents, siblings, peers, and staff,” said Laurie Boswell, Holy Angels CEO.

“Let’s all celebrate the benefits of building strong communities and helping children and adults relate to their peers and nurture self-confidence. Let’s change how the world views individuals with Autism,” she added.

This event integrates Community School students and Holy Angels residents to celebrate this special month with each other and family members with all activities and games at the carnival tailored to all their preferences.

Special guests celebrated with carnival rides, face painting, cotton candy, Howdy’s Ice Cream, and more.

On September 1, 2022, the Community School opened its doors on the beautiful campus of Holy Angels under the direction of Kelly Rouse, BCBA.

The Community School extends Holy Angel’s non-residential mission by serving individuals with developmental delays or learning disabilities by providing therapeutic and educational opportunities. Students will receive instruction and therapy from specially trained educators, Applied Behavioral Analysts, and line techs.