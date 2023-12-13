THE CORDISH COMPANIES BREAKS GROUND ON NEW $270+ MILLION LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA

LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, today celebrated the commencement of construction on the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the $270+ Million LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, a project that will serve as a regional destination for world-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hotel amenities.

The official groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by The Cordish Companies Principal Jon Cordish, was attended by Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock, State Representative Sam L. Jenkins, Jr., Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler, and Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns, along with dozens of regional elected officials, and business, community and tourism leaders, who joined Cordish executives for the first turn of the shovels marking the start of construction on a project that will set a new standard for development in the Ark-La-Tex region bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity to residents.

The project is expected to generate $35 million in gaming tax revenues for the City of Bossier and more than $168 million in gaming tax revenues for the State of Louisiana within the first five years of operation. Annually it will generate $34 million in salaries, wages and tips, create approximately 750 new construction jobs and approximately 750 permanent gaming and hospitality jobs for local and regional residents, as well as contract opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

“Today marks an incredibly special day for my family and The Cordish Companies as we continue to expand our Live! brand in the Southeast region of the country with the development of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana,” said Jon Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. “With the first land-based casino in the market, Live! Casino will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to millions of visitors, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community for generations to come. I’d like to thank state and local officials, in particular Mayor Chandler and Ronnie Johns, for their continued support for this project.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is being built on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City. The property is located along the scenic Red River, directly across from Shreveport, with convenient access off U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 20, approximately 20 miles from the Texas border and 40 miles from the Arkansas border, allowing for easy access for out-of-state guests and patrons.

Scheduled to open in 2025, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature:

more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 40+ live action table games; a sportsbook; an upscale 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness center; a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings; structured and surface parking; 30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining entertainment venues including multiple new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar; Luk Fu, an Asian restaurant; a fine dining steakhouse; and more.

Nationally Recognized Dining Concepts

Among the featured dining and entertainment venues in the facility will be Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, two national powerhouse names that are among the fastest growing concepts in the United States. The concepts are located at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, and world-class casino resort destinations across the U.S. including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District; Xfinity Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia’s Stadium District; and Nashville Live! in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue.

Sports & Social, the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States, offers guests an immersive sports entertainment atmosphere as the next best game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena. Curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, Sports & Social’s menu features an elevated selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch and dinner. The bar’s beverage program includes carefully crafted cocktails, specialty drinks including Sports & Social’s signature Crush drink, and an extensive line up of brews on tap.

The venue features multiple digital media experiences, including a state-of-the-art LED media wall, that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Game days at Sports & Socials feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Sports & Social venues showcase a wide variety of interactive social and nostalgic arcade games throughout the space, as well as live music and special events during the week.

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of “cowboy cool” and big-time entertainment. The venue offers high-energy music, expansive bars, private VIP tables, industry-leading sound & lighting, and amechanical bull.

The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions, including Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members. PBR Cowboy Bars have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore. The newest location at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be the country’s 15th PBR Cowboy Bar.

Additionally, the property will feature Luk Fu (pronounced “Luck Foo”), a vibrant Asian themed restaurant featuring the traditional flavors of Southeast Asia. Chefs from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and China blend ingredients imported from their native lands with locally grown produce, poultry, seafood and meats to create a menu filled with traditional dishes that span generations, including expertly crafted Dim Sum to a variety of Pho, Wok-Fried and Steamed Noodles, Sushi and more. Luk Fu presents the fast-paced excitement of a traditional Asian street food market, complemented by a robust cocktail list and sake selections.

Expansion of the Live! Brand

The development of Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City continues Cordish’s vast expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S. including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas where the Company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas. In October, the Company opened Nashville Live!, a 50,000 square foot, five-level experience in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue.

For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States. Its Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country, welcomes over 55 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts, many of which have revitalized communities and reshaped the social and economic landscape of major markets across the country.

This transformational effect has earned the Company an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for its urban revitalization efforts, more than any other developer in the world. For over two decades, Live! has dramatically changed the entertainment experience, creating one-of-a kind destinations that offer a curated year-round calendar of special events, premier dining venues, first-class hospitality, and the best of local, regional and national entertainment.

In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The award-winning properties have been nationally recognized for excellence in operations, food and beverage offerings, and its Live! Rewards Loyalty Program, annually named one of the best casino loyalty programs in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

Live! in the Community

The Cordish Companies and its affiliates also have a strong history of leadership in philanthropy, volunteerism and community service working with local non-profit organizations in all markets where it does business and becoming active members of the community. Cordish is committed to supporting the Bossier City community and its non-profit organizations through direct monetary contributions and in-kind services, acting as a convener to assist community organizations and non-profits in their fundraising efforts and volunteerism, an endemic value to the Company and its team members.

More details will be shared in the coming months. New information will be posted to the website as available at www.LiveCasinoLA.com.