The doctor is in (the drive-thru)

Louisiana Family Medicine offers drive-thru service to patients

Louisiana Family Medicine, located at 2890 Douglas Dr., is keeping the community safe and patients comfortable during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) by seeing patients both inside and now outside the clinic.

Patients merely drive up to the clinic and follow the safety cone path that is placed in the parking lot. Once a patient has reached the front of the clinic they are greeted by staff who are stationed outside the clinic’s front door. The staff will then ask you for identification and an insurance card. Following the return of their documents, patients are asked a series of health questions regarding their symptoms.

Staff is equipped to collect samples to test for the flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses, if necessary.

“Right now there is a lot of fear. So this is a way for them to not even have to leave their car and feel as comfortable as possible,” said Dr. Dirk Rainwater. “Twenty minutes through the line and you’re done.”

The clinic plans to continue offering the drive-thru service as long as the stay-at-home order is in place, and as long as there’s a need.

You do not need to be a current patient to take advantage of the service. Louisiana Family Medicine is open seven days a week and they said they accept all insurance providers.