THE EROSION AND RESILIENCE OF A LOUISIANA COMMUNITY

The Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe is a community on the brink, fighting to save their homes, their culture, their language, and their very way of life against two immense forces: the government and climate change. THE PRECIPICE, a new documentary from Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB), explores the challenges they face and reveals the battles they’ve won. Premiering Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM on LPB, THE PRECIPICE is the first film under LPB’s new Louisiana Spotlight umbrella. For an exclusive first look at the film, along with biographies of key players and behind the scenes content, visit theprecipice.lpb.org.

LPB has been immersed in the Pointe au Chien community for the past two years. From their fight to become a federally recognized tribe, to the battle for educational equality – THE PRECIPICE explores efforts to preserve their unique tribal culture. The community is also facing extinction due to climate change. The gulf is claiming increased land. In 2021, Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm, almost wiped the community away. Out of the 80-plus homes in lower Pointe au Chien, only seven were left habitable. Many remain in ruins today.

Through all this, the tribe remains hopeful. THE PRECIPICE explores the challenges they are facing and reveals the battles they are beginning to win. “The land is tied to their identity, and that part of that identity is literally washing away,” says LPB Senior Producer and filmmaker Ben Johnson. “Climate change is here, and the towns and cities impacted will only grow larger. This film offers viewers the stark reality of what happens to Pointe-aux-Chenes, could happen to communities throughout the world. It’s in our best interest to make sure they succeed.”

This initial film under LPB’s new Louisiana Spotlight umbrella, THE PRECIPICE represents a unique and in-depth way to expand on a topic. “Developing the Louisiana Spotlight brand, to include film, short form and digital is very exciting,” says LPB Executive Producer Linda Midgett. “The story of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe is a uniquely Louisiana story, but their challenge also has global impact. It is a story that needs to be told.” LPB is also developing standards-based academic content to accompany the documentary.

Featuring an original score by Grammy & Emmy award-winning composer Michael Esneault, THE PRECIPICE will be available exclusively on LPB PASSPORT, an LPB member benefit, after the broadcast premiere.

THE PRECIPICE is funded in part by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and CODOFIL.