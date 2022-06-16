The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 forInformation Related...

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification,

arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.



The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department

to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little. On July 12, 2021, Shamia Little was

discovered deceased approximately ¼ mile northwest of Douglas Williams Park in

Shreveport, LA. Little died from a gunshot wound. It is reported that Shamia Little was

last seen alive the night of July 6, 2021, at Douglas Williams Park (Kennedy Drive and

Jacob Street) in Shreveport, LA.



If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, please call 1-800-

CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip information through

tips.fbi.gov



An FBI Seeking Information poster has been placed on the FBI’s webpage

(https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info).