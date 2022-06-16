Home News-Free The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 forInformation Related...

The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 for
Information Related to the Death of Shamia Little.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification,
arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.

The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department
to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little. On July 12, 2021, Shamia Little was
discovered deceased approximately ¼ mile northwest of Douglas Williams Park in
Shreveport, LA. Little died from a gunshot wound. It is reported that Shamia Little was
last seen alive the night of July 6, 2021, at Douglas Williams Park (Kennedy Drive and
Jacob Street) in Shreveport, LA.

If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, please call 1-800-
CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip information through
tips.fbi.gov

An FBI Seeking Information poster has been placed on the FBI’s webpage
(https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info).

