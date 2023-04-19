By Gabby Jimenez and Claire Sullivan

LSU Manship School News Service

ROUGE–The House Civil Law and Procedure Committee moved forward a bill

that would allow mothers to recuperate half of out-of-pocket, pregnancy-related medical

expenses from the father of their child.



After the baby is born, the mother would have two years to recover these expenses,

which would not include costs covered by insurance. Under present law, women have no

avenue for this action.



“I think this is a very good bill to really help the pregnant women in our state who have

no way to recover these medical expenses,” said Rep. Lawrence “Larry” Frieman, R-Abita

Springs, the bill’s author.



The bill requires that paternity be proved by clear and convincing evidence, with the

burden of proof requiring paternity to be more likely true than untrue.



The proposed law, House Bill 5, garnered support from both anti-abortion and abortion

rights groups, including Louisiana Right to Life and 10,000 Women Louisiana.

The bill comes on the heels of a near-total abortion ban in Louisiana after the

overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has raised questions for lawmakers about supporting

mothers.



The bill was amended to outline which pregnancy-related medical expenses could be

recovered from the biological father by the biological mother.



The bill would accept actual medical expenses,”which include costs incurred for prenatal

care, including hospital visits, pharmaceutical expenses and travel. Additional expenses

incurred during the pregnancy, determined to be “reasonable and necessary” under a judge’s

discretion, may also be eligible for reimbursement.



There was discussion about what counted as a reasonable medical expense.



Rachael Catalanotto, a St. Tammany Parish lawyer, said mothers could submit prenatal

vitamins and other “[types] of expenses that mothers take on during the pregnancy that they

would not have otherwise.”



Rep. Gregory A. Miller, R-Norco, asked if Lamaze classes fell under the bill. Catalanotto

said those classes would ultimately be up to a judge.



Morgan Lamandre, the chief executive and president of Sexual Trauma Awareness and

Response, raised concerns that the two-year period to recover the expenses was not enough.



Lamandre also argued the bill should extend to miscarriages and stillbirths because

women still incur pregnancy costs in these scenarios. Maternity clothes should also be

considered a reasonable expense, she said.