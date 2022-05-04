The House Education Committee rejected a bill by Rep Dodie Horton to ban sexual orientation and gender identity discussions in K-8 classrooms

By Jayden Nguyen

LSU Manship School News Service



BATON ROUGE—The House Education Committee voted 7-4 Tuesday to reject a bill to

ban sexual orientation and gender identity discussions in classrooms for kindergarten through

eighth grade students.



The bill, House Bill 837, was criticized for its vague wording and for making it difficult

to teach subjects in Louisiana’s new social studies standards, such as LGBTQ+ individuals who

were targeted during the Holocaust.



“I think it is too broad and leaves a lot of room for interpretation,” Rep. Aimee Adatto

Freeman, D-New Orleans, said.



All four Democrats on the committee and three Republican representatives voted against

the bill.



Opponents referred to the bill as a more extreme version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay”

bill, as the Louisiana one would have covered a broader age range of students and banned

teachers from discussing their sexual or gender identities with students.



“No teacher, school employee, or other presenter shall discuss his own sexual orientation

or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade twelve,” according to the bill,

which was sponsored by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton.

Horton has rejected the “Don’t Say Gay” label and the notion that her bill was

exclusionary and anti-LGBTQ+.



“It’s not prejudice to one group or another,” Horton said in an interview with KSLA-TV

in Shreveport.



The lack of discussion about sexuality and gender appeared to be a contributing factor in

the bill’s rejection Tuesday. When Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, asked Horton if students

would be allowed to address faculty as “Mr.” or “Ms.,” Horton said that her bill had nothing to

do with such titles. This was met with laughter from the committee’s audience.



Lawmakers in other states have proposed bills that would limit all classroom instruction

and discussion related to sexual orientation and gender identity.



The controversy over this type of legislation has mostly revolved around Florida, but

lawmakers in other Republican-led states, including Alabama, Ohio and South Carolina, also

have introduced restrictive bills to prevent gender and sexuality instruction.



“These issues do seem to animate Republican voters for whatever reason, and legislators

think they’re following the will of their voters,” said Peter Robins-Brown, the executive director

of Louisiana Progress, a progressive organization.



While the Louisiana bill did not make it to the House floor, in Florida, Republican Gov.



Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education act, better known as the “Don’t

Say Gay” bill. Part of the bill prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender

identity for kindergarten through third grade classes.



DeSantis cited parents’ rights and protecting children as his main motivations for

enacting the law.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we

stand up for the rights of parents,” DeSantis said in a press release. “Parents have every right to

be informed about services offered to their child at school and should be protected from schools

using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”



Like DeSantis, Horton said that it is important to protect students from inappropriate

information such as teachers’ lifestyle preferences.



“Certain teachers use classroom instructional time to share their personal sexual

orientation or gender identity preferences with our most vulnerable citizens, our children,”

Horton told the House Education Committee. “Unfortunately, in the last probably five years, you

just see a trend of certain educators … interjecting their own lifestyle choices.”



In Florida, teachers are already expressing concern over how DeSantis’ legislation will

change their classrooms starting in July.



“I can no longer teach kids to be inclusive and accepting of one another,” Melody Bass, a

teacher at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Panama City, said in an interview. “I wish that the

people writing and passing these laws were actually in the classroom and had exposure to the

students that they think they know.”