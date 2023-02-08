The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of

Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will

open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a

drink at the bar, and enjoy dinner with friends. The real fun begins at 7:00 p.m. with ten rounds

of bingo for a chance to win designer bags. In addition to the handbags, there will be a $25

Diamond Raffle sponsored by Sid Potts and other $10 raffle prizes.



Designer Bag Bingo was created in 2018 as a fundraiser for Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.

For 90 years, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier has stayed true to the mission to advance

women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration,

and training. In support of the mission, JLSB develops and supports community projects, bestows

grants to organizations in need, and provides scholarships to deserving high school graduates.



Funds raised at Designer Bag Bingo supports projects like MAGIC (Mentoring Ambitious Girls to

Inspire Change), Revel’s Artist for a Day, Super Safety Saturday, and the Red Apron Pantry.

Individual tickets are $65.00 and table sponsorships are $1000.00. To purchase tickets, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junior-league-of-shreveport-bossier-designer-bag-bingo-tickets-

528959521167



Sponsors include Community Bank of Louisiana, Miramon Law, Closets in Order, and Clarkes

Jewelers. Year-long partners of JLSB include Sid Potts, Inc. and CHRISTUS Health. For

sponsorship opportunities and information about the event, please contact Catherine Simpson,

Chairman, at 318-486-4822 or cbdsimpson@gmail.com.

The attached logo and graphic may be used in any publications, calendars, and news stories.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media for updates! Facebook: www.facebook.com/jlsb.org ;

Instagram: @juniorleaguesb

About the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier

Founded in 1933, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, Inc. is an organization of women whose

mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer

action, collaboration, and training. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.