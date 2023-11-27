The last-minute, meaningful, gift everyone on your list will go bananas over!

Every holiday season, the same gifting challenges come up: What to give that person on your list who has everything? The special person you really want to impress? The one you waited until the last minute to shop for? Bonus points if it’s a meaningful gift that does some good, too.

A private tour experience at Chimp Haven, the world’s largest sanctuary and home to more than 300 chimpanzees, ticks every box on that hard-to-buy-for list — and is guaranteed to earn you “Best Gift Giver” status.

Nestled among 200-acres of lush pine forest outside Shreveport, La., Chimp Haven is a private, non-profit sanctuary designed entirely for chimpanzees, most of whom are retired from biomedical research. Here, chimps roam the woodlands, feast on fresh fruits and veggies, thrive in large families, and live what Chimp Haven calls “The Chimp Life.”

Private tours have had only limited availability in the past – meaning this isn’t a gift your lucky recipients have gotten before. The tours offer an exclusive, behind-the-scenes alternative to the sanctuary’s popular Discovery Day events, which are held twice a year and tend to sell out quickly.

“Our private tours are bucket-list experiences you won’t find anywhere else,” said Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith. “They’re a great option for people who prefer to avoid crowds and are guaranteed to create lasting memories.”

Tours are available for a minimum tax-deductible donation of $500 for up to six guests ages 7 and older, or $1,000 for up to 12 participants. They can be scheduled for weekdays during normal business hours, typically last two hours and take place outdoors.

Private-tour visitors have the opportunity to observe the chimpanzees in their forested habitats and play yards, chat with staff about all things chimps and witness Chimp Haven’s Animal Care team in action.

To submit a private tour request, please visit chimphaven.org/visit/. Want to experience the energy of Chimp Haven’s supportive Louisiana community? You can also get tickets for Chimpanzee Discovery Day and other special events on the website. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Upcoming 2024 events include:

Chimpanzee Discovery Day: April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon (CT). Celebrate spring with a morning of activities while observing chimps. This large-scale event is open to the public and will include craft stations, educational chats and special treats. Tickets are $20 for visitors ages 13 and older or $10 for ages 5-12; children 4 and under are free. A limited number of behind-the-scenes hayride tickets are also available.

April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon (CT). Celebrate spring with a morning of activities while observing chimps. This large-scale event is open to the public and will include craft stations, educational chats and special treats. Tickets are $20 for visitors ages 13 and older or $10 for ages 5-12; children 4 and under are free. A limited number of behind-the-scenes hayride tickets are also available. Brunch in the Wild: March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. This one-of-a-kind experience features a delicious brunch, observation of a chimp painting, a semi-private tour of the sanctuary and more special opportunities to view the chimps. This experience is $300 per person and available to ages 7 or older.

March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. This one-of-a-kind experience features a delicious brunch, observation of a chimp painting, a semi-private tour of the sanctuary and more special opportunities to view the chimps. This experience is $300 per person and available to ages 7 or older. Enrichment with the Chimps: March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests get a behind-the-scenes look at Chimp Life and prepare enrichment activities for the chimpanzees. Tickets are $100 per person and participants must be age 7 or older.

To take a virtual tour to see the fun that awaits in person, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour/.