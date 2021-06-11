The Louisiana Conservative Caucus Dominates Close of Session

Despite only being formed during the final three weeks of the 2021

legislative session, the Louisiana Conservative Caucus dramatically altered the outcome to

ensure conservative policies won the day. “From killing irresponsible tax increases to shaping

income tax reform, our caucus members stuck together to protect one another and our

constituents,” said Conservative Caucus Chair Jack McFarland as he praised caucus members.



In a surprise move, the Senate amended a permanent 0.45% general sales tax increase onto

unrelated medical marijuana legislation in House Bill (HB) 514. The Conservative Caucus

immediately voted to take action, oppose this reckless move, and recommend passing

Representative Mark Wright’s HB 40 or McFarland’s HB 511 as substitutes. When the Senate

realized that the unnecessary sales tax increase was dead-on-arrival in the House, they took the

Conservative Caucus’ public recommendation. In order to get HB 511 passed before the

constitutional end of session deadline, an agreement was reached to gut the original tax

increase sponsored by Speaker Pro-Temp Magee and replace it with a slightly watered-down

version of HB 511. This newly passed legislation, created and spearheaded by the Conservative

Caucus, will dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars per year to fund infrastructure without

raising a single tax. The money comes from the sales taxes collected from vehicles sales and is

protected in the voter-created Construction Subfund, which cannot be used to fund DOTD’s

bureaucracy.



As session drew to a close, the Conservative Caucus members were able to strengthen multiple

pieces of legislation that will reform the state’s income and franchise taxes. Franchise taxes are

imposed on a business’ revenues, not profits. Most states have either an income tax or

franchise tax but not both. Louisiana has both, and both were altered by the Conservative

Caucus. By working with their Republican Delegation members, they were able to extend the

exemption keeping small businesses from paying the franchise tax on their first $300,000 of

income, compress and lower corporate income tax rates, lower individual income tax rates, and

include triggers that will automatically lower income tax rates even further when state

revenues increase.



In the final hour of session, the Conservative Caucus once again flexed their muscles for

taxpayers and businesses. They were able to amend HB 183 to raise the state’s unemployment

rate by $28; however, that change can only go into effect when Louisiana ceases participating

in and does not reinstate its participation in the federal government’s supplemental

unemployment benefits. Founding Conservative Caucus member Representative Larry Frieman

(R – Abita Springs) led the negotiations for the caucus. In a statement that many taxpayers

probably agree with, Frieman noted that it is an outrage that people are being paid more

money to stay at home than go get one of the thousands of jobs available today. Considering

everything, he added, “this last year set a dangerous precedent for our future in numerous

ways.”



In addition to their significant legislative victories, the Conservative Caucus has caused a

fundamental shift in the Louisiana Legislature. Their actions have resulted in increased

communications, increased bargaining power for House Republicans, and more unification

among House Republicans to support the Speaker and conservative policies going forward.



The Conservative Caucus can be found on Facebook @LaConservativeCaucus and online at

www.LaConservativeCaucus.com.