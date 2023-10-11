The LSU Alumni Association of Caddo-Bossier to HostBoo Bama Bash Tailgate Party and Boo Bama 5K Dash

The LSU Alumni Association of Caddo-Bossier will host its Boo

Bama Bash Tailgate Party on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Savoie’s The Catering Place beginning at

6:00 p.m. Join us for some tailgate fun as we prepare to Beat Bama!!! There will be awesome food, drinks,

games, and raffle prizes including fun items for your own tailgate!



Event tickets are sold by the package on Eventbrite. The Purple Package ($40.00) includes entry for

one person, tailgate food, two drink tickets, and some Boo Bama swag. General Admission ($25.00) includes

entry for one person, tailgate food, and a cash bar.



Raffle tickets for the tailgate prizes will be $5.00 each or 6 for $20.00 (only available at the Boo Bama

event). There will be some amazing silent auction items and a limited number of BOO BAMA t-shirts for

$10.00 each.



The Boo Bama 5K Dash is Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 6:00 pm beginning and ending at

Frank’s Pizza Napoletana. Grab your friends for a fun run and celebrate the end at Frank’s for dinner and

drinks! Registration for the 5K DASH is $20! If you can’t run and want to support our scholarship fund, you

can register as a Phantom Runner! Prizes will be awarded to the race winner and best LSU Spirit Wear!

“These are two fantastic and fun events to raise scholarship funds for students from our area while

enjoying some tailgate fun! You do not have to be an LSU Alum to be a member of the LSU Alumni

Association or to participate in these events. If you love LSU, join us, have some fun, and support our

scholarships!” said Karen Peace, chapter president.



This chapter has endowed 17 academic scholarships for Caddo and Bossier students at LSU. We have

endowed more scholarships than any other chapter assisting well-deserved Caddo-Bossier students enrolled at

LSU. If you are not able to attend these events, please consider contributing to the scholarship fund.