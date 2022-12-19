The LSU Shreveport Institute for Non Profit Administration set to offer a capacity building cohort in 2023

The Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research (INAR) and the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits received a grant from the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation to offer a Capacity Building Cohort for Nonprofit Leaders in the Shreveport/Bossier Region. Leaders from 15 nonprofit organizations will be selected to participate in this program, which will take place February-November 2023.



The Capacity Building Cohort members will attend nonprofit professional development workshops once a week on the LSUS campus from February through June 2023. Cohort members will be matched with a mentor, who is an experienced nonprofit leader who will provide oversight and feedback during the capacity-building project. Types of capacity-building projects include financial sustainability, employment manuals, volunteer recruitment and management policies, marketing and social media, board development, and/or activities that enhance the organization’s operations.



Cohort members will finish their capacity building project at the end of November 2023 and present their project to the cohort and participate in a celebration.



“We are excited to partner with the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits in offering this new program. Compared to traditional professional development opportunities, the capacity-building cohort aims to increase the communication and innovation between nonprofit organizations in the community and help reduce duplication of services,” said Dr. Heather Carpenter, the Interim Executive Director for the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research.



Applications to participate in this program will be available until January 31. Leaders interested in serving as mentors may also apply. Cohort members will be selected by a committee based on their application, organizational size, and the capacity issue they would like to address in this program.



