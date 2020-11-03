The parade must go on — for now

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

So far, the upcoming 2021 Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade has not been canceled. According to Jamey Purdy, Captain of the Krewe of Gemini, Shreveport/Bossier will be celebrating the 2021 Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade, but things might look a little different.

“We are planning [the parade] as normal. We have ordered our beads, and the company from New Orleans has come up and fixed all of our floats. The only thing we are waiting on is the final OK and permit from the City of Shreveport to have the parade. We normally don’t get our permit until after the first of the year. But we are proceeding as normal until we are told we can’t,” Purdy said.

“As of right now we are doing our best to social distance however we can. We have ordered masks that we will wear on the floats. We already wear gloves, but we may change them from wearing the cloth gloves like we normally do to wearing rubber gloves. Nobody has said anything on that yet,” he added.

The NWLA Mardi Gras Association has encouraged all Krewes to cancel bals and parties leading up to the parades because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, but the association did not call for canceling or postponing the parades.