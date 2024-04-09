The Red River Waterway Commission Planning New Recreation Area in North Caddo Parish

The Red River Waterway Commission (RRWC) is pleased to announce they are

nearing completion of a Master Plan for a new 547-acre recreation area in North Caddo Parish near

Blanchard, LA.



This project completes the required 14,000-acres of mitigation to offset wildlife habitat losses from the

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) J. Bennett Johnston Waterway (Red River) Navigation Project

constructed in the 1990s.



In 2022, the USACE and RRWC began their collaboration to acquire 438-acres of forested and rolling hill

land along the East side of LA 1 just North of the Town of Blanchard. While ultimately the USACE will own

the 438-acres, the RRWC will be responsible for the perpetual operation and maintenance of the property.



The RRWC leased an additional 109-acres of adjoining property from the Caddo Parish Levee District

making the total recreation area 547-acres.



<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

The property has over 100’ of relief and there is an existing 36-acre pond situated in its Northern half. To

the immediate East of the property is the State of Louisiana’s Soda Lake Wildlife Management Area (2,500-

acres) and Twelve-Mile Bayou which meanders nearly 20-miles and enters the Red River on the Northern

edge of downtown Shreveport. The Caddo Levee system is also near to the East and at its closest point is

about 0.5-miles away from the property.



“Our involvement in this project is unique because it extends beyond the immediate vicinity of the Red

River,” said Colin Brown, the Executive Director of the RRWC. “Since this is mitigation property, we have

a responsibility to operate and maintain it, allowing us to collaborate with the USACE in this development.

We appreciate the USACE and their commitment to this combined mitigation/recreation development

and to the overall Navigation Project.”



The RRWC sought to develop a Master Plan to determine the property’s highest and best use with respect

to various outdoor-type recreational activities and features while preserving a “partnership with nature”

theme with any proposed improvements. To accomplish this, the RRWC has engaged KSA Engineers, Inc.

(KSA) based in Shreveport, LA to lead the Master Plan’s development and assemble a team of specialized

subconsultants to assist them in this endeavor. KSA is proud to have Rogue Trails, LLC of Rogers, AR on

their team. Renowned for their expertise, Rogue Trails stands at the forefront of the design and

construction of sustainable, bike-optimized and shared-use trails all over the United States.



The Master Plan will provide a comprehensive framework for guiding the development of the Proposed

Fish Lake Recreation Area as it relates to recreational activities, features, and land-use and the supporting

infrastructure improvements.



Some of the features being considered include integrated multi-use, cross-country trail systems for biking

and hiking; hub-based downhill bike trails; an all-weather bike launch pad, pump track and kid skills area;

kayaking, paddleboarding and other water-based sports on the lake; stage and amphitheater area; food

truck loop; pavilions and picnic areas; scenic overlooks; and parking areas.

“The mission of the RRWC is to promote economic and recreational development within the seven-parish

area that makes up our District,” said Commissioner Versa Clark (Caddo Parish) of the RRWC. “This will

be the 20th recreation area for the RRWC. The upcoming project aims to address several needs in North

Louisiana, offering new and extraordinary recreational and economic opportunities for many across our

community. We could not be more excited about it.”



The new recreation area is expected to draw in users and enthusiasts not only locally, but also from

throughout Louisiana and several neighboring states.



The Master Plan is expected to be finalized by this Summer, and it is projected that construction could

start this Fall with some early use by the end of the year.



“We stand ready to support the RRWC and the USACE in this project,” said Blanchard Mayor Jim

Galambos, “and eagerly anticipate the positive effects it will bring to the local community and economy.”

Annually, RRWC parks see visitation of 2-million people.