The Republican Party of Louisiana Officially Endorses Congressman Mike Johnson for Re-Election

The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously endorsed Congressman Mike Johnson for re-election.

Mike is a proven leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering real results for Louisianans. He has represented our state masterfully on the national stage and has ascended to Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference in just his third term. We are proud to endorse him in his re-election bid to Congress.

Congressman Johnson responded to the endorsement, stating that “I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the Republican Party of Louisiana, which fights every day for our common sense, conservative principles. I look forward to continuing to represent the great people of our state in Congress.”

The LAGOP urges the voters of the 4rd Congressional District to support Congressman Mike Johnson on November 8th.