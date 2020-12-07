The results are in from Saturday’s election

The results are in….



Saturday’s ballot covered a variety of local elections, an ad valorem tax renewal for Bossier Parish correctional facilities and several races for Republican State Central Committee representatives.



The December 5 election results in Bossier Parish are as follows:



In Plain Dealing, Judith McGuffey wins the District 4 Alderman runoff with 54% of the vote topping her opponent Tracy Dupuis with 46% of the vote.



The Bossier Parish correctional facilities renewal of the ad valorem tax passed with 52% in favor of the renewal and 48% against the renewal.



Louisiana RSCC Member, 36th Senatorial District, Division A: Ali Smith wins with 51% of the vote topping her opponent Michael Lowrie with 49% of the vote.



Louisiana RSCC Member, 36th Senatorial District, Division D: Frank “Rusty” Lombardino wins with 52% of the vote topping his opponent Brittany Shepherd with 48% of the vote.



Louisiana RSCC Member, 36th Senatorial District, Division F: Doug Rimmer wins with 61% of the vote topping his opponent Rex Moncrief with 39% of the vote.



Louisiana RSCC Member, 37th Senatorial District, Division A: Tommy Chandler wins with 58% of the vote topping his opponent Anne Price with 42% of the vote.



Louisiana RSCC Member, 37th Senatorial District, Division F: Kerry L. Kimler wins with 63% of the vote topping opponent Jacque Brooks with 37% of the vote.



Louisiana RSCC Member, 37th Senatorial District, Division D: Mary Ann Van Osdell wins with 73% of the vote topping her opponent Harold Coates with 27% of the vote.



Regarding a constitutional amendment to allow out-of-state members to serve on the University Board of Supervisors, voters here in Bossier Parish (and around the state) overwhelmingly voted no to the amendment. In Bossier Parish, the amendment failed by a margin of 85% to 15%. Statewide, the amendment failed by a margin of 76% to 24%.

