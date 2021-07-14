The Salvation Army Christmas in July Sale

SHREVEPORT, LA – The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana relies on the

Family Store to help support local programs such as the Merkle Center of Hope Shelter, The Salvation

Army Boys & Girls Club, Emergency Disaster Relief, and other Social Services. The community support

these programs by coming out to shop.



The Salvation Army will hold a Two-Day Only Christmas in July Sale at the Family Store, 147 E. Stoner

Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.



• On Friday, July 23rd, the store will be open from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Friday will be our $10 Bag

Sale! Customers will be able to fill a bag with plentiful goodies for only $10. Bags will be provided

by The Salvation Army.



• On Saturday, July 24th, the store will be open from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Our Mobile Canteen will

be serving hotdogs and water.



Follow details for the store sale here: https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyshreveportfamilystore



“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to The Salvation

Army. Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve

clients through our social services programs. Clothing vouchers are redeemed at our family store and items

such as furniture are available for families we serve who are transitioning out of homelessness,” says

Captain Jamaal Ellis, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.