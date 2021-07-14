The Salvation Army Christmas in July Sale

SHREVEPORT, LA – The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana relies on the
Family Store to help support local programs such as the Merkle Center of Hope Shelter, The Salvation
Army Boys & Girls Club, Emergency Disaster Relief, and other Social Services. The community support
these programs by coming out to shop.
The Salvation Army will hold a Two-Day Only Christmas in July Sale at the Family Store, 147 E. Stoner
Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.
• On Friday, July 23rd, the store will be open from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Friday will be our $10 Bag
Sale! Customers will be able to fill a bag with plentiful goodies for only $10. Bags will be provided
by The Salvation Army.
• On Saturday, July 24th, the store will be open from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Our Mobile Canteen will
be serving hotdogs and water.
Follow details for the store sale here: https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyshreveportfamilystore
“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to The Salvation
Army. Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve
clients through our social services programs. Clothing vouchers are redeemed at our family store and items
such as furniture are available for families we serve who are transitioning out of homelessness,” says
Captain Jamaal Ellis, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.