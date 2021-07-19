The Salvation Army Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway

The Salvation Army Merkle Center of Hope Shelter is hosting a community backpack giveaway on July 23rd from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. in-between The Salvation Army Administration Building, 200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101, and the Center of Hope, 1207 Cornwell Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101. The goal is to supply at least 150-200 backpacks and school supply sets to those who need them most. Current community partners for this event are the Parish of Caddo, Humana, St. Luke Medical Ministry, and United Health Group.



Ms. Laterina “Trina” Washington, the Social Service Coordinator and Shelter Director, is excited about the

event and shared, “We currently have supplies for approximately 75-100 school kits. We would love for

others to join us in preparing our community for the 2021-2022 school year.”



“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to partner with The Salvation

Army Merkle Center of Hope Shelter. Our social services department is always striving to create new

opportunities to assist those who need it most. With this backpack giveaway, the shelter’s goal is to kickstart

the school year for kids. We want to give families one less thing to worry about. We want them to focus on

their upcoming studies and excelling,” says Captain Tamarique “Tami” Ellis, Corps Officer, The Salvation

Army of Northwest Louisiana.



For those who are planning to attend the drive-thru, children must be present to receive more than one set

of school supplies. If you’d like to donate, please call 318-424-3200 to speak with Ms. Trina Washington.