The Salvation Army is hosting a Fan Drive for Seniors and other Community Members in Need

Shreveport, LA. (July 1st, 2021) – The Salvation Army Social Services Department is still working hard

to help others “beat the heat” this summer. Only 191 fans have been collected through drop offs and

donations (out of the goal of 600). They still need the communities help, especially since it is only getting

hotter.



New fans can be brought to The Salvation Army Thrift Store on 147 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA

71101, Tuesday or Thursday from 9 am – 11 am or 1 pm – 3 pm or to 200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport,

LA 71101 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.



If you would prefer to ship the fans or send a monetary donation, please send to: The Salvation Army of

NWLA, 200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101. For donations, please put “Fan Drive” in the memo.

If you would like to deliver outside the dedicated hours, please call 318-424-3200. Collection will run now

till July 30th.



These fans are going to our Saints Alive! Seniors and others our Social Services department has listed to

be in need in Northwest Louisiana. The Salvation Army’s motto is Doing the Most Good®, but we need

the community’s help to be successful. The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana would like to thank

you in advance for your assistance in helping others cool down this summer.