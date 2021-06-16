The Salvation Army is hosting a Fan Drive for Seniors and other Community Members in Need

The Salvation Army Social Services department is taking initiative

to prepare for the upcoming summer. They intimately know the public we serve and want to make sure

they stay safe from the heat, especially our seniors. The goal is to collect 600 fans that are to be distributed

July through September.



Collection will run now till July 30th. New fans can be brought to The Salvation Army Thrift Store on 147

East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101, Tuesday or Thursday from 9 am – 11 am or 1 pm – 3 pm. If you

would prefer to ship the fans or send a monetary donation, please send to: The Salvation Army of NWLA,

200 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101. For donations, please put “Fan Drive” in the memo. If you

would like to deliver outside the dedicated hours, please call 318-424-3200.



These fans are going to our Saints Alive! Seniors and others our Social Services department has listed to

be in most need in Northwest Louisiana. The Salvation Army’s motto is Doing the Most Good®, but we need the community’s help to be successful. The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana would like to

thank you in advance for your assistance in helping others cool down this summer.