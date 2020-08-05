The Salvation Army joins forces with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus” for Kids

Shreveport, LA (August 4, 2020) – Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies for local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign on August 7-9, 2020.



Kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. This year, the



“Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Shreveport and Bossier City is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart on August 7th, 8th, and 9th, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins in at the following stores:



Walmart Neighborhood Market – 4000 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112

Wal-Mart Supercenter – 1645 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105

Wal-Mart Supercenter – 6235 W Port Ave., Shreveport, LA 71129

Wal-Mart Supercenter – 1125 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport, LA 71105

Wal-Mart Supercenter – 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71107





“There are children in Shreveport – Bossier City whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Lt. Jamaal Ellis from The Salvation Army in Shreveport. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every ZIP code in America.

For those unable to make it to Walmart that day, there is a searchable online registry listing all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase.

https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/aca9ea94-5633-465f-8e7c- ca7260ec00a6/view

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit: SalvationArmyUSA.org.

