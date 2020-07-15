The Salvation Army re-opens its family store with Christmas in July sale on July 24th & July 25th

Shreveport, LA (July 15, 2020) – The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana relies on proceeds from its family store to help support local programs such as the Merckle Center of Hope, Boys & Girls Club, and other assistance programs to name a few. The family store had been anticipating a grand re- opening on April 1st of this year, but COVID-19 placed a pause to those plans. During the store’s closure The Salvation Army had continued to accept donations from the community and now the store is at full capacity. In order to start accepting donations again, The Salvation Army Family Store will hold a two-day Christmas in July Sale.



On Friday, July 24th, The Salvation Army Family Store, 147 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, will re-open from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm. It will open again on Saturday, July 25th, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm with the addition of an outside market to display the furniture available. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for entry and there will be a limit on the amount of people in the store at one time due to the 50% occupancy regulation.



“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to The Salvation Army. Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve clients through our social services programs.



Clothing vouchers are redeemed at our family store and items such as furniture are available for families we serve who are transitioning out of homelessness,” says Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.