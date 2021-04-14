The Spine Institute breaks ground on Bossier City facility

The Spine Institute of Louisiana Physicians held a ground breaking ceremony for the highly anticipated construction of the Spine Center of Excellence (SCE), on Friday, April 9, at 431 Coleman, Bossier City.



SCE’s 34,000 square-foot campus will include an ambulatory surgery center with four Operating Rooms, four Pain Procedure Rooms, a medical office building, and a state-of-the-art imaging center with MRI, CT, and digital x-ray services; projected to be completed in the fall of 2022.



Physicians Pierce Nunley, David Cavanaugh, Euby J. Kerr, III, Andrew Utter, Peter Campbell, and Rishi Wadhwa are furthering their long term vision and plan by developing a center that serves exclusively as a model for caring, effective, and efficient delivery of spine care.



Director Pierce Nunley MD, shares, “We launched our dream of a multidisciplinary Spine Institute in 2003. We are excited to expand into Bossier City and open a new chapter with the launching of Spine Center of Excellence. This center will be 100% dedicated to the treatment of spinal disorders and the first of its kind in the entire region.”



The Estopinal Group (TEG), an internationally recognized architectural firm was secured to design the facility. TEG focuses on comprehensive facility planning, architecture, 3D visualization and interior design services. For over 30 years TEG has placed the user experience, and understanding the client’s business and mission, at the forefront of their designs. Located just outside Louisville, Kentucky, and in Shreveport, Louisiana, TEG specializes in health care, wellness, educational, municipal and commercial facilities throughout the country.



Hand Construction, established in 1980 will be responsible for the construction of the project. Hand has developed into a diversified Contractor with vast experience including commercial, industrial, institutional, hospital and healthcare, federal and multi-family residential construction projects.



William F. “Bud” Barrow, Project Advisor, brings years of experience in hospital operational, strategic and fiscal management and numerous healthcare construction/expansion projects. Barrow previously served as CEO at Beauregard Health System, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center; Opelousas General Health System, and Desoto Regional Health System. He is “excited and grateful to be a part of the SCE team”, stating that this is one of his last professional projects before starting the next chapter of his life’s plan, which includes spending more time with his wife, 5 children, 20 grandchildren, community non-profits and on the golf course.



Red River Bank and Trustmark are the lending entities responsible for helping to make this $20 million dollar project possible. Like the body of water it is named after, the progress of Red River Bank flows through Louisiana, decade by decade, parish by parish, growing into new communities as it continues to meet needs across the state. Along the way, the commitment to it’s core values—confidentiality, service excellence, innovation, community and integrity—has continued to deepen.