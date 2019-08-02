The start of school and more events coming for next week

It’s the home stretch before all employees are back on the job and students return to class in Bossier Parish.

Events include asking the public to help “Fill the Bus” by purchasing school supplies to assist teachers, a ribbon cutting to debut Sun City Elementary’s new addition and, of course, students returning to begin the 2019-20 school year.

Events next week include:

Saturday, August 3

“Fill the Bus”

Walmart, 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bossier Schools and the United Way of Northwest Louisiana are partnering together for the annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive. Employees will be outside both store entrances until 5 p.m., encouraging shoppers to consider purchasing supplies needed for the school year.

Tuesday, August 6

Sun City Ribbon Cutting

Sun City Elementary School, 4230 Van Deeman St., Bossier City

1:00 p.m.

It has been a long time coming and at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 Sun City Elementary will officially cut the ribbon on its new 3rd grade classroom wing addition. The wing will replace the “temporary” buildings that have been on campus for more than 30 years. Thanks to the 2012 bond construction program, the T-buildings will soon go away now that permanent classroom space has been added at Sun City. Tours will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony. An invitation is attached and everyone is welcome.

Wednesday, August 7

Ringing of the Bells

All schools

7:20-8:20 a.m.

Wednesday marks the official first day of Bossier Schools’ 2019-20 year. All students, with the exception of kindergarteners, will start on this day. Kindergarten begins a week later. We are excited to see our returning students and meet new friends making Bossier their new school family!