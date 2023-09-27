The STATE FAIR of LOUISIANA Announces New Admission and Visitor Policies

Every year, the State Fair of Louisiana has two goals: to provide high quality, fun, family entertainment and a safe experience. This year, organizers are making changes to ensure visitors’ safety. After conferring with State Fairs around the country, the following Best Practices have been added to existing safety features, including:

A large, continuous presence of Shreveport Police Officers and Security Officers,

Metal Detection at State Fair entrances (Patrons and their possessions are subject to search), and

Weapons restrictions – Weapons (Concealed Carry or Open Carry) are not allowed on fairgrounds property even if for Concealed Weapons Permit holders. Law enforcement officers with credentials are the only exception.

-NEW- This year, surveillance cameras will be operating throughout the fairgrounds 24 hours a day for the duration of the fair.

-NEW- After 6 p.m. Minors Policy. During the 2023 State Fair of Louisiana beginning at 6:00 p.m. daily, all minors under the age of 18 attempting to enter the Fair must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is 21+.

-A single parent, guardian, or chaperone may accompany no more than six minors under the age of 18. Groups larger than six individuals under the age of 18 will require additional chaperones.

-The State Fair will require all accompanying parents, guardians, and chaperones (21+) to present a valid ID upon entry starting at 6:00 p.m. daily. The parent, guardian, or chaperone is not required to remain with the minors while on the grounds, but the parent, guardian, or chaperone must remain at the fair. Unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 on the State Fairgrounds after 6 p.m. each day will be removed, and a parent or guardian will be called to pick them up.

Organized and ticketed group outings, such as school, church, corporate, and other pre-scheduled group visits are exempt from the policy if they have established chaperone policies and practices already in place.

-NEW- Approved Bags/Carry-In Items

Bags brought into the Fair can be no larger than 9”x 10”x 12”. Larger bags will need to be returned to a vehicle before entering.

Medically necessary items will be allowed with proper inspection.

Diaper bags can accompany a baby with proper inspection.

Soft-sided coolers for infants/families or to accommodate dietary needs will be allowed with proper inspection.

All bags will be subject to search upon arrival and entry. Any bags or carry items that do not meet the approved criteria must be returned to vehicles.



