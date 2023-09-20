The STATE FAIR of LOUISIANA Announces Theme of #117, Ticket Sales Begin Today!

We are counting down the days to the opening of the 117th State Fair of Louisiana, which runs

Oct. 26 through November 12 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.



We believe the theme of ‘Fall Nights & Carnival Lights’ says it all. By the time we open, our

much anticipated ‘fair’ weather will be here with cooler days and nights. Come enjoy the cooler

weather to walk through the fairgrounds that will be chock full of brightly lit carnival rides of

every type, free shows and attractions, a huge variety of great fair food, and live music.



Perennial favorites the LRCA Finals Rodeo and the largest livestock show in Louisiana will also

be returning.



We have some changes in store! Parking will be FREE for the entire run of the Fair and

admission will be FREE on weekdays from 12 noon until 3pm. (The Fair is closed on Mondays

and Tuesdays).



-State Fair Advance Discount TicketsWant to save more money? Purchase one of our Advanced Discount Tickets! These tickets go

on sale today, Wednesday September 20th.



Purchasing tickets in advance makes sense! An advance Gate Admission Adult ticket is $10.00

versus $15.00 at the gate on weekends. An advance purchase Pay-One-Price ticket which

includes Gate Admission and a Carnival Ride Armband are $40.00 versus $50.00 at the gate on

weekends. New this year (and a savings of $7 per ticket) is the Gate Admission Child ticket (3-12

yrs.) for $8.00.



Advance Tickets can be purchased online at statefairoflouisiana.com or at participating

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods grocery stores. A list of these ticket locations can be found on

the State Fair of Louisiana website, www.statefairoflouisiana.com

All advance discount ticket offers will end October 25, 2023.



Check our website and Facebook page for weekly specials and the lists of free shows, concerts,

and attractions the State Fair offers.



For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, please visit our website at

www.statefairoflouisiana.com.