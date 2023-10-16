THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANAANNOUNCES THE 117TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 117th State Fair which will take place October

26th through November 12th at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary

goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great

time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair runs for 14 days and is closed on Mondays and

Tuesdays. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, great shows

and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return

this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.



State Fair Advance Discount Tickets:

The Advanced Discount Ticket Sale Campaign is now underway. These discounts will provide big

savings on Gate Admission and Carnival Ride Armbands for the upcoming State Fair. Advance

ticket discounts are as follows. A Gate Admission ticket is $10.00 when purchased in advance

and $15.00 at the gate. The Pay-One-Price ticket which includes Gate Admission, and a Carnival

Ride Armband, are $40.00 in advance and $50.00 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online

at statefairoflouisiana.com or at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods grocery stores. A

list of these ticket locations can be found on the State Fair of Louisiana website. All advance

discount ticket offers will end October 25, 2023.



State Fair Weekday Discounts:

Once the Fair opens, fairgoers will be able to take advantage of some special weekday

discounts.