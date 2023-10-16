THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANAANNOUNCES THE 117TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 117th State Fair which will take place October
26th through November 12th at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary
goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great
time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair runs for 14 days and is closed on Mondays and
Tuesdays. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, great shows
and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return
this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
State Fair Advance Discount Tickets:
The Advanced Discount Ticket Sale Campaign is now underway. These discounts will provide big
savings on Gate Admission and Carnival Ride Armbands for the upcoming State Fair. Advance
ticket discounts are as follows. A Gate Admission ticket is $10.00 when purchased in advance
and $15.00 at the gate. The Pay-One-Price ticket which includes Gate Admission, and a Carnival
Ride Armband, are $40.00 in advance and $50.00 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online
at statefairoflouisiana.com or at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods grocery stores. A
list of these ticket locations can be found on the State Fair of Louisiana website. All advance
discount ticket offers will end October 25, 2023.
State Fair Weekday Discounts:
Once the Fair opens, fairgoers will be able to take advantage of some special weekday
discounts.
- Opening day is October 26
th and it’s also Two Dollar Day which means Gate Admission is
only $2.00 and Rides are $2.00 each.
- On Wednesdays, November 1st and November 8th, gate admission is $6.00 and
Carnival Ride Armbands are only $30.00.
- On Thursday November 2nd, and November 9th, is two for one gate admission.
- On Weekdays, Parking and gate admission are free until 3pm.
- Parking will be free the entire run of the Fair.
- By providing Discounts and Free Gate Admission opportunities, it is our hope that every family would
have an opportunity to enjoy the many free shows, concerts and attractions the State Fair offers.
- State Fair New Safety and Security Policies:
On behalf of the State Fair of Louisiana, new guidelines are being instituted that will provide a more
safe, secure and enjoyable environment for all fair patrons as our visitors’ safety is top priority. Daily,
during the Fair, you can expect the presence of officers from various security companies along with a
presence of the Shreveport Police Department. All patrons and possessions are subject to search and
will pass through metal detection upon entering the State Fair of Louisiana. Surveillance cameras will
also be operating throughout the fairgrounds 24 hours a day for the duration of the fair.
- Weapons (Concealed Carry or Open Carry) are not allowed to enter the fairgrounds property even if you
are a Concealed Weapons Permit holder. Law enforcement with credentials will be the only exception.
To protect everyone’s safety, we ask that all of our guests follow our rules and policies.
- Youth/Minor Curfew
The State Fair of Louisiana is proud to be a family-friendly environment for visitors of all ages. As an
added safety measure, the State Fair is implementing an AFTER 6 P.M. MINORS POLICY.
During the 2023 State Fair of Louisiana, starting at 6:00 p.m. daily, all minors, under the age of 18, must
be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone (21+) when entering the Fair. Parents, guardians,
or chaperones may accompany no more than 6 minors under the age of 18. Groups larger than 6
individuals under the age of 18 will require additional chaperones. The State Fair will require all
accompanying parents, guardians, and chaperones (21+) to present a valid ID upon entry starting at 6:00
p.m. daily. Once inside the fairgrounds, the parent, guardian, or chaperone is not required to remain
with the minors; however, the parent, guardian, or chaperone is required to remain at the fair. The State
Fair of Louisiana security reserves the right to remove any unaccompanied minor under the age of 18
from the State Fair of Louisiana after 6:00 p.m. Organized and ticketed group outings, such as school,
church, corporate and other pre-scheduled group visits are exempt from the policy as these groups have
established chaperone policies and practices already in place.
- Approved Bags/Carry Items
- Bags no larger than 9”x 10”x 12”. Larger bags will need to be returned to vehicle before
entering.
- Medically necessary items (after proper inspection).
- Diaper bags must be accompanied by a baby (after proper inspection).
- Soft sided coolers for infants/family or dietary needs (after proper inspection).
- All bags will be subject to search upon arrival and entry. Any bags or carry items that do not
meet the approved criteria must be returned to vehicles.
Not Approved/Not allowed Bags/Carry Items, are not limited to:
- Purses, clutch bags, or fanny packs larger than 9”x 10”x 12”
- Concealed weapons (even by permit holders) Law enforcement with credentials will be the only
exception.
- Pets, except service animals approved by the ADA, those leashed on the campgrounds, or those
part of an authorized act or exhibit.
- Camera cases
- Drones
- Fireworks, sparklers, or explosives
- Laser Pointers
- Alarm Devices
- Illegal drugs or substances and paraphernalia
- Knives
- Hard-sided coolers
- Glass bottles
- Aerosol cans
- Selfie sticks
- Banners or flags on poles
- Signs
- Skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, or inline skates
- Bicycles, Tricycles, or Unicycles
Any prohibited items must be returned to the vehicle. This list is not an all-inclusive list and State Fair
officials reserve the right to alter the prohibited items list at any time.
- Photo Policy (Attention Guests on the Fairgrounds)
Smile! Photo, video, and audio may be taken for promotional purposes. By entering the State Fair of
Louisiana Fairgrounds, you consent, waive all rights to royalties and release the State Fair of Louisiana of
any liability. You agree to your likeness used, published, or reproduced in any and all media which can
be used, now or in the future, for any purpose by or in connection with the State Fair of Louisiana, its
sponsors, organizers and providers. For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit
our website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com.