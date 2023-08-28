The Super Derby returns to Louisiana Downs on September 2

The 41st running of the Super Derby at Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023. A seven horse field will compete for the $200,000 guaranteed purse.

Nominations for the event closed on Saturday, August 19, 2023, with thirty-two horses nominated. The Super Derby is a 1 and 1/8 mile race for three year-old colts and geldings. This year’s Super Derby will be the seventh of eight races slated for September 2 at Louisiana Downs. The Super Derby will go off at approximately 4:53 p.m. Special race day festivities will begin at noon and the first post time will be 2:05 p.m.

The iconic Super Derby was established in 1980. It has attracted some of racing’s top thoroughbred horses. Past winners include: Belmont Stakes winner, Temperence Hill (who won the inaugural Super Derby) and other greats such as: Sunday Silence, Tiznow, and Alysheba. This will be the track’s first Super Derby under the leadership of President/Owner Kevin Preston. Preston has spent the last two years investing in new amenities and upgrades to the racetrack and casino. These amenities include two new food and beverage outlets, the installation of a tele timer system and new slot machines in the casino.

Louisiana Downs is planning a number of special events on Super Derby Saturday including: special dining options, a free kids zone and a ladies’ hat contest. Patrons will also have an opportunity to meet and greet a jockey. Additional details pertaining to the 2023 Louisiana Downs Super Derby can be found on the racetrack’s social media pages.

On September 4 (Labor Day), the racing focus will turn to “Weiner Dogs” for the annual Wiener Dog Races at Louisiana Downs. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.