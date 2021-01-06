The Texas Street Bridge Lighting Project Will Soon Take Shape

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved the proposed agreement between the Red River Waterway District, the City of Bossier City, and the City of Shreveport for installation of a programmable LED light system on the Texas Street Bridge.

The programmable, LED-lit installation is expected to serve as a beacon for events, venues and attractions.

“We’re looking at this as an economic development engine that can help spark some energy into our downtown and Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier/Shreveport,” said Pam Glorioso, Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer.

Terms of the agreement:

The City of Bossier City and/or Shreveport will be responsible for other costs and expenses associated with the project to include but not limited to the design, development, construction not associated with the installation of the lights, operation, maintenance, security, repair, and replacement of all aspects of the project for 20 years in a manner satisfactory to the Waterway District.

Per the agreement, if Shreveport and/or Bossier City fail to operate, maintain, secure, repair, or replace the project for a period of 20 years from the date of substantial completion of the project, the parties will, at the request of the Waterway District, reimburse the Waterway Commission all funds expended by the Waterway Commission on the project as follows:

—Shreveport shall reimburse the Waterway Commission 50% of all funds expended by the Waterway Commission on the project up to a maximum of $500,000 after deducting $25,000 for each consecutive 12-month period of full and uninterrupted operation.

—Bossier City shall reimburse the Waterway Commission 50% of all funds expended by the Waterway Commission on the project up to a maximum of $500,000 after deducting $25,000 for each consecutive 12-month period of full and uninterrupted operation.

Funding for the Project:

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, the Red River Waterway Commission approved a $1 million allocation to install LED lights on the Texas Street Bridge.

That vote opened the doors to the announcement of the anonymous donors who conceived the idea to relight the bridge in LED lights, Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski.

The Bakowskis pledged $1 million to Mayor Adrian Perkins to purchase the LED lights, with the understanding that they would select the lighting vendor, the world’s largest bridge lighting and architectural LED lighting company, SIGNIFY. This announcement could not be made, however, until funds were raised to pay for installation and programming.

The council also approved:

—Prohibiting the operation of Electric Low-Speed Scooters on any Sidewalk, Bicycle Path, Public Rights of Way, Streets or Highways within the City limits of Bossier City, except Residential Areas.

—The replacement of one Civic Center Event Coordinator position.

—Adoption of a Zoning Ordinance at 5600 Barksdale Boulevard for the conditional use approval for the small cell tower.