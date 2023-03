The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have arrived!

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Don’t miss your chance in seeing the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this Saturday and Sunday at the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show.



This year’s show will also feature premier performers B-1B/ B-52H/ B-25/ C-47, F-22 Demo Team, F-16 Demo Team, P-51 Mustang Heritage Flight and more.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels arriving at Barksdale Air Force Base ahead of the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

