The voters have spoken

Shreveport attorney Michael Melerine (R) is the winner of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), District 4 seat.



Melerine came away with 62 percent of the vote in Saturday’s election, while his opponent, LSU-Shreveport Assistant Professor Dr. Cassie Williams (D) of Bossier City, received 38 percent of the vote.



The BESE District 4 seat represents ten parishes in Northwest Louisiana, including Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster, and Winn.



Voters also voted yes to all five propositions for liquor sales in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1.