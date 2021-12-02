‘The Workspace’ is open for business

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for ‘The Workspace’ at the Every Warrior Warrior’s Family Center located on Viking Drive in Bossier City on Wednesday, December 1.

In attendance at the celebration were business stakeholders, city council members and local government officials.

“I appreciate all of the things this organization does for our military community. I’ve seen this place grow each year that it has been here. So, I appreciate everything that they do here,” said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.

‘The Workspace’ is a cohab workspace created for military spouses, reserve component, military members, transitioning military members and military dependents to have an interactive workspace so that they can launch new ideas, pursue educational adventures and meet with like minded people in a professional setting.

“On behalf of the Bossier Chamber, our business community and myself personally, I know how much you guys have done and how much work you guys have put into everything that you guys do. I love the new program you guys have created. I just want to say that I am so proud of you. I am here and we are here with anything that you guys need,” said Kattie Hollay, Military Relations Liaison for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

For more information contact Julie Cooley at julie@everywarrior.org or Bree Carroll at barksdale@hiringourheores.org.