The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana moves one step closer to completing Phase 2 of its BHP campus

From The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana:



Shreveport, Louisiana (August 13, 2020) – With funds derived from the 2019 Louisiana Capital Outlay Bill, the YMCA has purchased the existing Little League complex that is adjacent to its BHP YMCA building. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will be working with the Shreveport Little League program to outline plans to enhance the condition of the complex. The plans will include the implementation of artificial turf and the establishment of a venue that will encourage maximum participation of local play and attract traveling teams for regional and national competition.



“The key component is that we need to put new life into community baseball programs or we’re going to erode the game itself”, explains Beau Raines, Shreveport Little League President. “We have to have a thriving community program for the kids and families that want to do more. This partnership will allow us to do all of these things.”



The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana continues its focus toward creating more wellness and community-building opportunities in our area. As the youth sports industry continues to boom, already a $19.2 billion dollar market in the US that has exceeded the size of the $15 billion NFL; our local families spend more and more of their weekends traveling outside of the area to pursue their kids’ sports activities. The YMCA sees this new project as a great opportunity to begin reversing this growing trend.



“This facility will not only allow kids to play baseball locally and support the growth of Shreveport Little League”, says Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. “It will also enable us finally to begin capitalizing on our incredible geographic advantage. We sit right between Little Rock, Dallas and Jackson. This facility will allow travel teams from north, west and east of us to meet in the middle for numerous competitions and tournaments throughout the year. The long-term economic impact of this project will be massive.”

Graphics Courtesy of: The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana

The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Athletic Complex Entrance







The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Athletic Complex Rendering



