There’s Something New at Sci-Port

Explore the Milky Way and Black Holes in Sci-Port’s IMAX® Dome Theatre.

NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Exhibit to Feature Special Zoom Program of Scientists and Astronomers

Special FREE Program: Thursday, July 29, 2021; Presentation 10:00am – 11:00am; Q&A until 11:30am

Sci-Port Discovery Center has debuted the Chandra X-Ray Observatory exhibit, currently on loan from NASA, which will be on display until Fall 2022. Launched aboard the space shuttle Columbia on July 23, 1999, Chandra is NASA’s flagship telescope for X-ray astronomy and one of the agency’s Great Observatories (along with the Hubble Space Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope).

Chandra is designed to explore the hottest, most turbulent regions of the universe such as exploded stars, colliding galaxy clusters, and swirling matter around black holes. Year after year, Chandra continues to help astronomers discover the secrets of the cosmos and the wondrous objects within it. A selection of images, currently on display at Sci-Port, includes the first X-ray image taken by Chandra of the supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (located in the center of our Milky Way galaxy).

People in the Ark-La-Tex will now get a rare first-hand chance to interact with NASA scientists and astronomers as they discuss the Chandra X-Ray Observatory and its findings. The presentation will be held in Sci-Port’s IMAX® Dome Theatre on Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. and via the Zoom platform.

This hour-long presentation will feature:

Mr. Robert Champion, former Director of the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans and current Director of Center Operations at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Dr. Helen Cole, Chandra X-Ray Observatory Program Manager with the topic of “Design, Build and Launch of the Chandra X-Ray Observatory”,

Dr. Kim Arcand, Chandra X-Ray Observatory Visualization Scientist and Emerging Tech Lead who will present “Exploring Chandra Universe Through Sight, Sound and Touch,”

Dr. Steven Ehlert, Chandra X-Ray Observatory Astronomer, and his topic of “The Lives of Black Holes as Observed by Chandra”.

“Our nation is experiencing a renewed interest in space exploration and astronomy. We want to offer participants an opportunity to interact with the scientists, engineers and administrators who are directly connected to the Chandra X-Ray Observatory and NASA space exploration,” states Dianne Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port Discovery Center.

What/Where: FREE Presentation in Sci-Port’s IMAX® Dome Theatre and Zoom for the first 100 registrants.

When: Jul 29, 2021, 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Registration is required in advance for this meeting.