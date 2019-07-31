Thieves steal money from locked boat launch box

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into a boat launch money box and stole cash and then attempted to break into another money box at another boat launch at Cypress Black Bayou.

Detectives are looking for three suspects who appear to be young white males seen in surveillance camera footage breaking into the money box at the Parks Road boat launch at Cypress Black Bayou around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. In the photos, you see the suspects walk up to the money box, cut the lock, take the cash, and then walk back to their vehicle, where at least one other suspect was waiting.

Then around 20 minutes later, these suspects are seen on surveillance camera footage around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday attempting to break into the money box at the Highway 162 boat launch. In one of the photos, you can see them holding bolt cutters. They were unsuccessful in breaking into this money box.

The vehicle the suspects are driving appears to be a light-colored Ford Focus hatchback, unknown plate.

If you know the identity of these suspects, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

You can also directly contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, 24 hours a day.