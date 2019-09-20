Thinking about sending your student to LSMSA? Find out more at a special meeting

Staff from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will hold an informational meeting in Alexandria on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Families that are interested in learning more about the school should attend the presentation which will be held in the meeting room of the Hampton Inn and Suites at 6:30 p.m.

Academic rigor at LSMSA is defined by small class sizes with extensive opportunities for individualized instruction, utilizing a collegiate curriculum taught by a highly qualified faculty that is dedicated to student learning. Ranked by Niche in 2019 as the nation’s third-best public high school faculty, all full-time faculty hold advanced degrees in the subject area in which they teach, 76% hold a Ph.D. or similar terminal degree.

LSMSA students can also take advantage of the schools college articulation agreements, which offers more than 74 college credit hours for certain courses taken at LSMSA. Additionally, because LSMSA offers such an advanced curriculum students are able to obtain an Associate of general studies degree from Northwestern State University or the University of Louisiana at Monroe at the time of their graduation.

For the full list of Informational Meetings, special notes and registration details visit www.LSMSA.edu/infomeetings.