Third person dies from Saturday’s Tornado

The EF2 tornado that ripped through the Haughton area early Saturday morning has claimed a third victim.

Ira Jefferson, 87, was injured during the tornado and had been hospitalized the past few days. His great-grandson informed the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Wendesday that he passed away Tuesday evening.

He also said his great-grandfather served his country in the Army and was a man who loved the Lord. Funeral arrangements for him are pending.

Mr. Jefferson lived on Davis Road next door to the Jerry and Mary Sue Franks, the couple who died during the tornado. Both of their homes were completely destroyed.

The memorial service for the Franks couple is being held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church in Haughton.

“News like this is so devastating to hear,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Losing three of our residents to this tornado is heart-breaking. I encourage folks to pray and help where they can…it means so much.”