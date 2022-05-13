On Saturday May 14, 2022, starting at 7:45am and ending at 8:30am, the Bossier City Naval

Reserve Center personnel will be training with local first responders on various aspects of disaster

preparedness. This “all hazards” approach to emergency training will have first responder

representatives, unit leadership & unit members working to improve their disaster plans and

procedures. Be aware that emergency response vehicles will be on site surrounding the Navy

Reserve and Marine Corps Reserve Center. . Please remember this is only a drill!