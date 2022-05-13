On Saturday May 14, 2022, starting at 7:45am and ending at 8:30am, the Bossier City Naval
Reserve Center personnel will be training with local first responders on various aspects of disaster
preparedness. This “all hazards” approach to emergency training will have first responder
representatives, unit leadership & unit members working to improve their disaster plans and
procedures. Be aware that emergency response vehicles will be on site surrounding the Navy
Reserve and Marine Corps Reserve Center. . Please remember this is only a drill!
