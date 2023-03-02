THIS SATURDAY is the FREE Bossier City Makers Fair!

The Bossier City Makers Fair is this Saturday 3/4/23!

The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 130+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Live Music and more will be covering the entire LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 11AM-6PM on Saturday 3/4/23. With FREE Admission, FREE Parking, and FREE LIVE Music in an open air, outdoor environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!

Join the Facebook event here- https://www.facebook.com/events/847244566492914/