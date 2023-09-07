This Saturday Morning! Shop the Bossier City Farmers Market! Then experience the Bossier Night Market from 4PM-9PM in the same location!

This Saturday Morning! Shop the Bossier City Farmers Market! Then experience the...

65+ Vendors! The market is loaded with fresh local veggies and fruits, Food Trucks, jams, salsa, honey, Crepe’s, BBQ, baked goods, jellies, berries, pickles, fresh squeezed lemonade, peppers, handmade soap, southern comfort food, flowers, tamales, kettle corn, pies, salsa, watermelon, crafts, jewelry, gulf shrimp, roasted corn, pet treats, real fruit smoothies, handmade goods, art, organic juice, plants, leather/woodwork, candles, seasoning blends, coffee, kids’ activities and much more! Look for Free Live Music and Face Painting every Saturday.

There’s something for the entire family. We are also leashed pet friendly! Come hungry, leave happy!

-Please come support your local community and invite your friends and family to come to the market and do some shopping.

Located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. Every Saturday thru November 20th.

We look forward to seeing everyone there! We’re open every Saturday April thru November (no breaks) 9 AM-1 PM in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.

Enjoy fresh local produce and goodies, live music, and kids activities only found at the Bossier City Farmers Market, while shopping in a safe outdoor environment. Just pull up, park right next to the market, and start shopping. Easy!