THIS SUNDAY is the final south Bossier Barksdale Market of the 2023 season!

The Barksdale Market is the Shreveport/Bossier areas newest weekly market and runs weekly in the spring and fall. Our last market of the 2023 season is this Sunday 11/12/23 and everyone is invited! Come enjoy this new community market located at 3226 Barksdale Blvd this Sunday from 10AM-2PM.



We have 3 dozen vendors weekly, with lots of produce, farm goods, breakfast, brunch, and lunch foods, handmade items, honey, crafts, soap, retail vendors, boutiques, kids activities, and so much more. A few of the vendors include Man Made Soap, Always Miss Bee Haven Honey, Grady’s BBQ and Southern Comfort Foods, SOBo Cold Brew, Johnny Tamale, Crazy Lemonade, Clown for Hire, Juniper’s Boutique, De’nic Pet Collection, Leggings Lady, Jobe16 Creations, Nailed It By Kelly, Christy’s Baked Goods Jams and Jellies, Entwined Arts, Stay Freshie, Beard Justice, Kev’s Kitchen, Mai Tai Nails, Pup Town Bakery, S2 Creations, Humpty Dumplings Food Truck, and more

There is something for the entire family. We are also leashed pet friendly! Indoor seating area and restrooms on site.

-Please come support your local community, and invite your friends and family to come to the market and do some shopping. FREE Admission and FREE Parking.

Located at 3226 Barksdale Blvd in south Bossier near Southern Maid in the parking lot of Bedrock Academy. Every Sunday thru November 12th 10AM-2PM.