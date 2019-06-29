Thomas Maloney

Bossier City, LA – Thomas “Tom” McCellan Maloney, 84, quietly passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Grace Home in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tom was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on February 19, 1935 to Alphonse and Bernice (Price) Maloney. He grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, where he graduated from St. John’s Cathedral High School in 1953.

Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Air Force. While stationed in Dover, Delaware, he met Joanna Baynard, and they married in 1958.

During his 20-year career in the Air Force, which included his deployment during the Vietnam War, he was stationed at numerous bases around the world before finally retiring from military service at Barksdale AFB in 1974. He later pursued and earned a BA degree from LSUS in 1982. Following his military retirement, Tom was employed by the United States Postal Service, from where he retired in 1999, after 24 years of service.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifford and Robert; and sister, Bernice. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joanna; sons, Tom Maloney (wife Sandy) of Kyle, Texas and Bill Maloney (husband Hugh) of Plano, Texas; daughters, Kim and Kelli Maloney, both of Bossier City, Louisiana; grandchildren: Jen, Corine, Jason, Justin, Alex, Mark, Zachary, Dillon and Savannah; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the staff of both Christus Hospice and Grace Home for their compassionate care.

Tom chose to donate his body to the LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport for the advancement of medical education and research. No services are planned at this time. If you choose, remembrances may be made by means of donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, or to the charity of your choice.